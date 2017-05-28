Magic Moment

Valencia

May 2017

Did you ever had one of these magic moments?

You see a person

on the street

and you have no idea

why

but

there is a kind of energy

coming directly

from this person

and

you don´t know what happens

with you…..???

World stands still

for

a second

in your head.

It´s not about physically attraction,

it´s about energy.

And then,

the moment is gone,

but

this moment

is

in your soul.

Forever.

….a magic experience.