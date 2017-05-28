Magic Moment

Valencia
May 2017
Did you ever had one of these magic moments?
You see a person
on the street
and you have no idea
why
but
there is a kind of energy
coming directly
from this person
and
you don´t know what happens
with you…..???
World stands still
for
a second
in your head.
It´s not about physically attraction,
it´s about energy.
And then,
the moment is gone,
but
this moment
is
in your soul.
Forever.
….a magic experience.
Yes it has happen to me couple times 🙂 it only lasted few seconds… and then gone.