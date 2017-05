Valencia

May 2017

A masterpiece of art in my eyes

Heartsickness.

Printed on wood, bought in the streets of Valencia.

You´re far,

far away,

deep down,

under my ribs.

You come out

and you play

with my thoughts –

sometimes.

You evoke tears,

you paint black

worlds

on the sheets

of

time.

(Anita Krizzan)