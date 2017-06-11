Barbecue Sommer

Altenbeken
June 2017
Sometimes
you realize
yourself doing completely untypical things….
eating meat is untypical for me.
But
sometimes,
you have to give a shit on rules
you give to yourself
and just enjoy
the vibes
of
that special moment.
Summer feelings
in our own small paradise at home.
So is that a veggie burger or meat? it looks so delicious either way, great photos and words
It’s meat with much veggie in it🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
if your interested, they make a great veggie burger these days
The best veggie burger is on http://www.jessiliciouskitchen.com
It is really the best I ever had, check it out if you like. Jessi is my younger sister❤️
I sure will, thanks
I am always interested in trying new receipts
Mouthwatering ❤