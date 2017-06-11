Barbecue Sommer

von artscopephotography
11/06/2017
7 Kommentare
Uncategorized, Food

Altenbeken

June 2017

Sometimes

you realize

yourself doing completely untypical things….

eating meat is untypical for me.

But

sometimes,

you have to give a shit on rules

you give to  yourself

and just enjoy

the vibes

of

that special moment.

Summer feelings

in our own small paradise at home.

 

 

unbenannte Fotosession-1010560 Kopie

 
 

unbenannte Fotosession-1010561 Kopie

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “Barbecue Sommer”

