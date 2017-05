Altenbeken

May 2017

It is your decision

every single day

if the sun shines

or

not.

That has nothing to do with the weather outside.

You

are

a

sunshine!

You

are

a

present to this world.

Always keep that in your heart.

You can change the world

with your smile.

That´s the way superheroes do their jobs.

You

are

a

real workaholic 😉

(Diana Klute)