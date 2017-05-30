Valencia

May 2017

I never understood

how people feel

when

they say they are in love with unicorns.

I

always asked myself:

Wow,

what are they talking about?

Then I met

this girl

on the streets

of

Valencia.

Now I know

what

a unicorn lover

is

talking about.

It is about a deep emotion

to love

and to be loved.

Maybe I am a unicorn lover, too

…without

ever knowing 😉

This is what life is about ….