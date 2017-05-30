Valencia
May 2017
I never understood
how people feel
when
they say they are in love with unicorns.
I
always asked myself:
Wow,
what are they talking about?
Then I met
this girl
on the streets
of
Valencia.
Now I know
what
a unicorn lover
is
talking about.
It is about a deep emotion
to love
and to be loved.
Maybe I am a unicorn lover, too
…without
ever knowing 😉
This is what life is about ….
That woman has extraordinary hair, and I love your shot of the bike which captivated me immediately. I think I’m a unicorn lover too 🙂
Alison
❤❤❤thx❤❤❤
fabulous photo, great post
Thank you so much☀☀☀