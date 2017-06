Pfirsich-Zucchini-Manouri Salat

The best ever ever ever ever. Check it out!

My sister is a taste-aholic 😉

….may be the best salad in your life.

I love my pics and I love the day when we had the shooting, expecting nothing and getting a real treasure that lasts forever…..such moments are priceless.

Getting older I love things that are really special for my soul.

It is

not just about taste,

not just about a nice look

not just about good for your health

It is the composition of all together

in perfect balance.

…this is what my sister calls soul food.