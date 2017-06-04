Capeverde Islands
Sal
Santa Maria
June 2017
and the ocean told her how to
drown in all the things bigger
than herself. the ocean loved her
and knew everything that made
her.
and every time she´d walk to
the shore,
she ´d smile at
the ocean
because
the waves
told her story.
r.m.drake
