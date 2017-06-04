Waves

von artscopephotography
04/06/2017
6 Kommentare
Uncategorized

Capeverde Islands

Sal

Santa Maria

June 2017

and the ocean told her how to

drown in all the things bigger

than herself. the ocean loved her

and knew everything  that made

her.

and every time she´d walk to

the shore,

she ´d smile at

the ocean

because

the waves

told her story.

r.m.drake

 

 

unbenannte Fotosession-300257 Kopie

 

unbenannte Fotosession-300189 Kopie

 

unbenannte Fotosession-300120 Kopie

 
 

unbenannte Fotosession-300230 Kopie

 

unbenannte Fotosession-300007 Kopie

6 thoughts on “Waves”

  3. Alison and Don schreibt:

    Wonderful photos. You really captured the power of the waves. And I love the poem too – the ocean told her how to drown in all the things bigger than herself. This!
    Alison

Kommentar verfassen

Trage deine Daten unten ein oder klicke ein Icon um dich einzuloggen:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-Logo

Du kommentierst mit Deinem WordPress.com-Konto. Abmelden / Ändern )

Twitter-Bild

Du kommentierst mit Deinem Twitter-Konto. Abmelden / Ändern )

Facebook-Foto

Du kommentierst mit Deinem Facebook-Konto. Abmelden / Ändern )

Google+ Foto

Du kommentierst mit Deinem Google+-Konto. Abmelden / Ändern )

Abbrechen

Verbinde mit %s