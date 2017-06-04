Paderborn
May 2017
The beauty of not knowing
how you feel is that
one day
you´ll realize that
not knowing was
the only way
you´d find all the feelings
that
were meant to stay.
r.m. drake
I absolutely love r.m. drake. Have you read any of his books he’s put out?
Not yet, but I had exactly today the wish to do that. Oh wow, you are the sign for me to start now not later. With which one would you start?
Yes, living in the not knowing – it’s the only true space.
Alison
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻